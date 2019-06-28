Here’s Everything you Need to Know About Tesla Cars on Elon Musk's Birthday

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who turns 48 today, June 28, was asked by a Twitter user what he will be doing for the special day, to which the billionaire replied, “Working on Tesla global logistics.”

When the Twitter user replied Musk needed some time off, the CEO replied with a sad face. Reagan Beck's "You need time off too, don’t you? (Yesss... even you) ;)" was met with the sad emoji.

We get that the billionaire business tycoon, known for his easy wit and cryptic and often social media posts might not have enough time to spend his birthday, after all he is innovating, for the greater good, but that does not mean we cannot take a look at some of his finest creations – like, cars, for instance, on his birthday. Here’s looking at the futuristic Tesla cars that will surely leave you awed.

Tesla Model X: A mid-size all-electric luxury SUV, the vehicle is unique in the concept that it uses falcon wing doors instead of traditional automotive doors. The prototype was unveiled at Tesla's design studios in Hawthorne on February 9, 2012, and the Model X has an official EPA rated 250–325 mi (402–523 km) range. Tesla plans to use the Model X platform for the Tesla Minibus.

On May 15, 2018, the Tesla Model X and Qantas set the Guinness World Record for "heaviest tow by an electric production passenger vehicle." The Model X was able to tow a 2,87,000 pound Boeing 787-9 nearly 1,000 feet on a taxiway at Melbourne Airport.

Tesla Model S: The all-electric five-door liftback car introduced on June 22, 2012, has an EPA rating of 3.096 miles per kWh for a combined fuel economy of 104 miles per gallon gasoline equivalent As of April 23, 2019, the Model S Long Range has an EPA range of 370 miles (600 km), higher than any other electric car. In 2013, the Model S became the first electric car to top the monthly new car sales ranking in any country.

The Tesla Model S was the top selling plug-in electric car worldwide in 2015 and 2016, and by the end of 2018 continued to rank as the second most-sold electric car in history after the Nissan Leaf.

Tesla Model 3: A luxury all-electric four-door sedan, the Model 3 Standard Range version delivers an EPA-rated all-electric range of 220 miles (354 km) and the Long Range version delivers 325 miles (523 km). The Model 3 has a minimalist dashboard with only a centre-mounted LCD touchscreen and carries full self-driving hardware to be optionally enabled at a future date.

Popular Mechanics named the Tesla Model 3 the magazine's Car of the Year, while Model 3 was given the 2018 Design of the Year award by Automobile magazine.

Tesla Model Y: Yet to enter the market, it was unveiled in March 2019, with deliveries starting in late 2020. It is Tesla's second vehicle built upon the tier 3 mass market vehicle platform, alongside the Model 3. Model Y will offer optional third-row seats for seven-passenger seating capacity. There are currently four planned powertrains for the Model Y: Standard Range, Long Range, Long Range with Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Performance.

Tesla Roadster: a battery electric vehicle (BEV) sports car, based on the Lotus Elise chassis, that was produced by the electric car firm Tesla Motors, the Roadster was the first highway legal serial production all-electric car to use lithium-ion battery cells and the first production all-electric car to travel more than 320 kilometres (200 mi) per charge. It is also the first production car to be launched into orbit, carried by a Falcon Heavy rocket in a test flight on February 6, 2018.

The world distance record of 501 km for a production electric car on a single charge was set by a Roadster on October 27, 2009, during the Global Green Challenge in outback Australia, in which it averaged a speed of 40 km/h.