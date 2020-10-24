Here’s How Much It Costs Per Unit to Charge Your Electric Vehicle in Delhi

In order to tackle the issue of air pollution in the city, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has proposed an initiative to reduce the use of petrol and diesel vehicles. The government has not only introduced concessions in registration fees and road tax but also added subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles. There are several charging stations which have been opened in Delhi for electric vehicles. Currently, there are 70 charging stations but it has been proposed that more will open soon.

The Minister for Transport and Environment of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot also launched a website named ev.delhi.gov.in to share his vision about electric vehicles with the people on October 23.

The website has a list of all the approved models of e-vehicles, charging stations in the city (with their Google Maps location) and list of dealers. There is also a section to provide feedback to the ministry.

There will be a certain tariff for the charging of the electric vehicles. As per Gahlot, the tariff for low tension charging of e-vehicles in Delhi will be Rs 4.5 per unit and from high tension will be Rs 5 per unit. The report says that it is the lowest tariff amount in the country. A service charge, based on the charging facility, will also be added to the tariff.

There are a total of 100 models of e-vehicles which have been approved by the government for charging. 45 models of e-rickshaw, which is considered to be a cheap mode of short-distance transport, are in the approved category.

Charging facility will also be available for 14 models of e-bikes including Hero Electric, Okinawa and Ampere brands. 12 e-cars from brands including Tata and Mahindra can also be charged at the stations. There will also be a charging facility available for four models of e-auto and 17 e-cart models.

Also Watch:

The decision to promote e-vehicles comes after concerns that the air quality of the city has been depleting.