Here’s How Rolls-Royce Cullinan Coupe, Pickup Truck, Convertible Could Look Like – Renderings Image Gallery
A digital designer called X-Tromi Design has imagined the newly unveiled SUV as a Coupe, Convertible, Pickup Truck and more.
(Image: X-Tromi Design)
After Bentley came up with the Bentayga and Lamborghini with the Urus, Rolls-Royce is the latest company to unveil its very own super-luxury SUV called the Cullinan. The Cullinan is named after the largest diamond ever discovered which now resides in the British Crown Jewels. It is an all-terrain high-bodied car that makes the idea of authentic, luxury off-road travel a reality. Now that Cullinan has been unveiled to the world, people are finding its design amusing and are divided on the looks of the SUV. A digital designer called X-Tromi Design has imagined the newly unveiled SUV as a Coupe, Convertible, Pickup Truck and more. Here’s a look at the renderings-
(Image: X-Tromi Design)
The independent designer has imagined the Cullinan uber-luxury SUV as a crossover, and has lowered it, giving it a far more aggressive stance. The lower front fascia with a sportier look along with body-color side sills and darkened window surrounds and grille slats make it look aggressive.
(Image: X-Tromi Design)
In the weirdest of the possibility, the designer has imagine the Cullinan as a convertible crossover and it looks like a Phantom Drophead Coupe. Then there’s the Cullinan Coupe too, that looks decent enough. However, there’s also a shooting brake version that looks like an elongated coupe.
(Image: X-Tromi Design)
There’s also an unexpected entry that shows how the base Cullinan could look like, without any fancy chrome, replacing it with black plastic. The alloys are replaced with steel wheels. Last is the Cullinan pickup truck, with a short bed length.
(Image: X-Tromi Design)
In somewhat typical Rolls-Royce style, the luxury brand is refraining from using such common terms as crossover or SUV to describe Project Cullinan, and is instead calling it an "all-terrain, high-sided vehicle." Of course they're not fooling anyone with such terminology, so expect the new Rolls-Royce SUV to go on sale by the end of 2018 and deliveries commencing sometime in 2019.
(Image: X-Tromi Design)
The Cullinan is the brand’s first SUV and is said to be the most luxurious SUV to hit the market ever. Unlike the Bentley Bentayga, which is built on a platform shared with the Audi Q7 and Lamborghini Urus, among others, the Cullinan will be built on the bespoke aluminum platform that is also being used for the new Rolls-Royce Phantom.
(Image: X-Tromi Design)
-
