Here's How the Tata Harrier SUV Would Look if Given a Coupe Design

Considered as one of the most good looking mid-size SUV, Tata Harrier is built on Omega Architecture, derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform. Tata Harrier, in its segment, competes with the likes of MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500 and the recently launched Kia Seltos. Based on H5X concept, Tata Harrier has been designed to look like a proper brute SUV. Moto Show, in a video uploaded on its YouTube channel, attempted to give the car a coupe design.

The artist in the video first changes the alloys and then lowers the height of the car. As the video proceeds, the roof of the Harrier is removed and replaced with a sloping hood. Then in the next step, the roof slope is joined with the tail lamp unit. The artist also places a small boot lip above the tail light and gives wheel arches a character line, which starts from the front wheel arches and ends at the rear bumper, passing through the bottom of the door. In the end, the Harrier Chrome plate on C Pillar is taken off in the light of sporty and lowered stance offered by the sloping roof.

Powered by 1956 cc engine, Tata Harrier is a 5-seater SUV with a length of 4598 mm, a width of 1894 mm and a wheelbase of 2741 mm. It also offers power steering, anti-locking braking system, alloy wheels and airbags. It costs between 13.43 - 17.3 Lakh (ex-showroom price).

Only a few cars like BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLC feature the coupe design.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.