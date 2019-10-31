Here's How the Upcoming Ford Mustang Based Electric SUV Could Look Like

Since the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, it's been publicly known that Ford has been working on an all-electric SUV that's inspired by its iconic Mustang muscle car. For the most part, exactly what that means is a mystery as the teaser images that the company has published of the model are too obscure to discern any visual details. The only spec that the company revealed is that it will have a range exceeding 300 miles on a full charge.

Now an independent forum has rendered the possible design of the SUV ahead of the unveil. This model will likely function as the poster child for Ford's 'Electrifying the Future' vision; the brand made a promise to invest $11 billion over the next five years in EV (electric vehicle) development as well as have 16 fully electric and 24 hybrid vehicles in their portfolio by 2022.

The good news for those anticipating the launch of this SUV is that -- after months of waiting -- the model was finally given a reveal date: November 17.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.