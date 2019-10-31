Here's How the Upcoming Ford Mustang Based Electric SUV Could Look Like
The only spec that Ford has revealed is that it will have a range exceeding 300 miles on a full charge.
Ford Mach E. (Image Source)
Since the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, it's been publicly known that Ford has been working on an all-electric SUV that's inspired by its iconic Mustang muscle car. For the most part, exactly what that means is a mystery as the teaser images that the company has published of the model are too obscure to discern any visual details. The only spec that the company revealed is that it will have a range exceeding 300 miles on a full charge.
11.17.19 | Mark your calendar. 📆The Mustang-inspired all-electric SUV is coming. #ElectricAndUntamed pic.twitter.com/uAq5nai88i— Ford Motor Company (@Ford) October 24, 2019
Now an independent forum has rendered the possible design of the SUV ahead of the unveil. This model will likely function as the poster child for Ford's 'Electrifying the Future' vision; the brand made a promise to invest $11 billion over the next five years in EV (electric vehicle) development as well as have 16 fully electric and 24 hybrid vehicles in their portfolio by 2022.
The good news for those anticipating the launch of this SUV is that -- after months of waiting -- the model was finally given a reveal date: November 17.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Shares Appreciation Post for Shah Rukh Khan, Calls Him 'Hero'
- WhatsApp May Soon Work on Multiple Devices at the Same Time; You Can Now Rejoice
- Xiaomi Mi Watch Leaks in Teaser Video, Launching Alongside Mi CC9 Pro on November 5
- Renault to Launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivalling Compact Sedan in India
- Buying Guide: Don’t Step Outside Without Wearing an Anti-Pollution Mask