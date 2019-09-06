Here's How the Upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Presso May Look Like - Rendering

India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki is currently working on a new hatchback, the S- Presso. The car is set to be launched on September 30, and according to reports, the S-Presso is the production version of the Future-S Concept car that was earlier shown at the Delhi Auto Expo. Though the car has been spied on various occasions, there have been no clear pictures of the new car to date. Now a render of the car has come out, showcasing the possible design of the S-Presso, as per a video by Yogi Sejwal Design.

According to the video, the render shows the S-Presso having quite a modern and stylish take and though the production-spec model may look slightly different, the render gives one a glimpse as to how it may turn out to be. The front sees the addition of a sleek grille that goes all the way around the headlamps. Furthermore, the bonnet is quite high up, while the bumper too, sports quite a muscular look, giving the front end of the car quite a bold look. According to the video, though the render shows stylish alloys and low profile tires, it will not be reflected in the production-spec in order to maintain pricing.

Furthermore, the side profile of the car carries a look similar to the ones seen on other Maruti cars like the WagonR and Ignis. The tall stance continues to the rear end with sleek horizontal placed tail-lights and a silver diffuser. There is black cladding plastered on the lower end to give the vehicle a more rugged appeal and according to information leaked, the hatchback will get a dynamic central control, commanding high seat position, enhanced 10 plus safety system as well as best-in-class ground clearance and large cabin space.

According to reports, Maruti Suzuki plans to target young professions, college students and first-time buyers looking for a stylish option with the car. They have opted for a bolder SUV-inspired front-end for the same. The car is expected to be equipped with a floating-type touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Suzuki Smart Play system. Safety features likely to be incorporated in the car include dual airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alerts and seatbelts among other features. While the engine details are still unknown, it is likely to get two petrol engine options akin to the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, a 1.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.2-litre version as well.

