Here's How to Avail Discounted Uber Rides if Travelling for COVID-19 Vaccination: FAQ

Government of India recently initiated the vaccination of people above the age of 18 in a bid to ramp up its efforts to vaccinate all adults in the country. Scores of people are now rushing to vaccination centres across the country to get their first jab or many, their second jab. Ride-hailing service Uber has announced to facilitate such travellers by offering discounted rides to eligible people to and from vaccine centres across the country. While Uber is marketing this as Free Rides, they are actually offering certain discount to and from the centre. If you are planning to hitch a ride with Uber to a centre and avail discounts, here’s how to do it-

What’s the process of booking a discounted cab?

The company said that users need to use a promo code (10M21V) in order to get a free ride to the vaccination centre. Here are the steps users need to follow in order to get a free ride to the vaccination centre from Uber -

Tap the menu in the top left corner of the Uber app and select “Wallet"

Select ‘Add Promo Code’

Add Promo Code 10M21V

Navigate to the home screen and enter the pick-up/ drop-off location to the nearest vaccination centre

Confirm trip

Who can avail the service?

While Uber says all eligible citizens who are travelling for vaccination are being offered discounts, it is not known as to how Uber will verify if the trip availed by a user is indeed to (or from) a vaccination centre.

What services can I avail through Uber?

The ride from Uber is valid on Uber Go, Uber Go Sedan, and Uber Premier only. The ride is not valid for Uber Auto or Uber bike.

What’s the maximum discount one can avail for the ride?

Uber says that riders can avail up to Rs 300 worth of rides (Rs 150 to and Rs 150 from the vaccination centre).

