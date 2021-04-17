Here's How You Can Win Upto Rs 2 Lakh By Purchasing Diesel From Indian Oil Pumps

The country’s largest oil company Indian Oil is giving you a golden opportunity to win money and other exciting products. The company is offering collective winnings of up to Rs 2 crore, which people can win by filling diesel at the retail outlets of Indian Oil. The oil company has come up with an offer called ‘Diesel Bharo, Inam Jeeto’ (Fill Diesel, Win Prizes). Any Indian citizen over the age of 18 can take part in the offer. The offer is valid from 31 July 2021. Here’s a look at the offer:

To be part of the offer, you have to buy at least 25 litres or more of diesel from any of the retail outlets of the Indian Oil. The condition is that it has to be bought on one bill. Meaning you have to buy 25 litres of diesel in one go and it should not have separate bills. The offer is valid on purchase from selected Indian Oil retail outlets located on state or national highways.

After purchasing, ask for bill and ensure that it has bill number and dealer code on it. The code will have to be sent through an SMS to 7799033333.

To send the message, first you have to type the dealer code, followed by the bill number and then the quantity of diesel purchased, and send it to 7799033333.

DEALER CODE < SPACE > BILL NUMBER < SPACE > QUANTITY to 77990 33333.

Only two SMSes per day with purchase either from 2 different outlets or purchase under two different bills from same retail outlet from a mobile number are allowed as valid entry.

The winners will be decided through a lucky draw.

A. Rs 200,000 each to 4 mega winners

B. Rs.75,000 each to 16 winners every month

C. Rs. 25,000 each to 70 winners every fortnight

D . Rs 1,000 each to 500 winners per week

