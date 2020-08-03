Here's the Complete List of Air India International Flights Under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5

Air India has announced the official schedule of repatriation flights under the 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission. The airline will operate 123 flights to international destinations under the new phase. Additionally, schedules for international flights to USA, Paris and Frankfurt under the air bubbles have been put up as well.

#FlyAI : For detailed schedule of Flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5 please click on - https://t.co/L58TWttO9O pic.twitter.com/zzhnFjZGas — Air India (@airindiain) August 3, 2020

The fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission brought back as much as 2.5 lakh Indians from 53 countries around the world. Under the Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat mission, a total of 1,197 flights have been scheduled as on July 22, including 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said at a media briefing.

India and UK finalised their air bubble for international to rescue stranded nationals a few days back. Under the agreement, British Airways has commenced bookings for international flights from Delhi on August 19.

On a similar note, Air India recently announced additional flights to the UK under the 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Bookings for the flights, that will operate from August 4 to August 27 opened on July 28. Ahead of this, the national flight carrier announced that it will operate flights from selected cities from India including Delhi, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Mumbai and Kochi. Ahead of this, Air India had announced that it will be conducting international flights to London starting July 26, 2020. These flights will operate till July 30 and will connect Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Amritsar.