Here's the Lamborghini Yacht That Wades Water With Two V12 Engines and 4,000 Horsepower

What do you call a sports car manufacturer that carried over their engineering ethos from cars to a yacht? Insane. We know Lamborghini to have some of the most mind-boggling sportscars the world has ever seen. And what started with tractors went to sportscars and is now a yacht. The common denominator? Breathtaking design and face warping speeds.

This is, however, not the first time that a supercar manufacturer has provided their expertise in building a yacht. Companies like Aston Martin, Porsche and Lexus have all made their way into the waters. To build its yacth, Lamborghini partnered with The Italian Sea Group to design the yacht. The company has named it the Tecomar for Lamborghini 63 luxury yacht.

Before we dive into its juicy specifications, a bit about its background is in order. For its development, Tecnomar worked directly with Lamborghini's Centro Stile division, taking design inspiration from the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, its first hybrid model. The same electrified powertrain is carried over to the car. While design elements on the outside such as the bow lights pay homage to the unique Y-shaped lights of the FKP 37 and Terzo Millennio.

On the inside, the design screams Lamborghini with angular styling that is ever-present with plenty of clean lines, Y-motifs, and hexagon shapes. Buyers can also choose from a range of customisable interior colours and materials to suit their likings and a personal touch.

Tecnomar has also borrowed notable elements like the instrument cluster and steering wheels that have been borrowed directly from Lamborghini's cars. Also found in the yacht is Lamborghini's popular start-stop buttons - but for each motor.

On paper, the specifications do justice to its looks as well. The yacht is powered by two V12 engines developed by MAN each producing 2,000 horsepower. This Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 representing the company's founding year 1963 will be available at the beginning of next year.