Bluetooth connectivity is the latest buzz in the two-wheeler market. Considered a premium feature a few years ago, the connectivity option has become more mainstream today with a host of motorcycles and scooters packing offering the convenience to connect your smartphone to the instrument cluster.

The three 200cc motorcycles offered by Hero Motocorp -Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T and Xtreme 200S — come with an LCD display offering Bluetooth connectivity. Riders can pair their phone with the bike via the Hero RideGuide app and can view call status as well as detailed navigation besides trip details and gear number.The Apache RTR 200 4V is one of the most feature-rich motorcycles in the segment. The bike's Bluetooth-pairable instrument cluster offers a plethora of information including caller name, top speed and lap times. TVS is also offering a phone application with the bike that enables a rider to track things like lean angles.Featuring a Bluetooth connectivity option, the Access 125's display offers call and SMS alerts, Whatsapp alerts, Expected travel time, caller ID, overspeeding alert as well as battery level of the phone. The feature however is available only for Android users.TVS Ntorq features a 5-inch LCD displaying engine temperature, service reminder and average speed. The company's ‘Smart Xonnect’ system enables you to access this data on your smartphone via Bluetooth connectivity.Yamaha recently updated its popular FZS-FI model with a Bluetooth-enabled display. The company's Connect X App can be downloaded from iOS App Store and Google Play Store and once paired, it offers battery voltage, location of the vehicle as well as average speed. The mechanism also offers a hazard mode, turning on all four indicators of the bike when your vehicle is parked at the side of the road.

