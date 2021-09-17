Here’s what made our automotive expert Nikhil fall in love with the all-new i20

Expert blogger Nikhil Chabra details his experience with the all-new i20

The daily commute, weekend drives, and so much more become possible with the right car. So if you’re looking for a great combination of style, excellent handling and comfort, the all-new i20 is right in the sweet spot.

For most of us, driving around in city traffic is hardly a pleasurable experience. But Nikhil says even that can become something you will look forward to with the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (7 DCT) on the Hyundai. It makes every drive seamless and pleasurable. How? Thanks to the Sports mode on the all-new i20 with 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol, your daily drive to work and back can gets easier. Turn on Sport mode and feel that instant boost to get out of traffic snarls and zip away to your destination.

While the high function capabilities of this car give us plenty to love, the all-new i20 also has some stylish good looks. The stunningly sporty, fluidic design stands out from the mass of cars anywhere and will make any owner proud. The chrome beltline with flyback rear quarter glass adds sleekness to the body of the car while the LED projector headlamps add a bright, futuristic look that’s very appealing.

The puddle lamps with welcome function, 6 airbags, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels and shark fin antenna add to the already feature-rich package this car brings. At the top of that list is the new 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment & navigation system that’s right over the dashboard that has 53 connected features like navigation, real-time traffic updates, voice command operations and more. A first in segment Hyundai BlueLink with over the air (OTA) map updates allows you to get easy location data like traffic information, destination sharing and vehicle tracking in real-time.

The car’s insides feel plush and well-designed with lots of little touches like the soothing blue ambient lighting, leather seat upholstery and an OxyBoost air purifier with air quality indicator that keeps the pollution, dirt and dust outside your car, making sure the air you breathe inside is always clean. So breathe easy as you sit back and listen to your favourite songs on the Bose premium 7 speaker system. With a few taps on the dash-mounted 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment & navigation system, you can easily adjust the sound depending on where you are seated in the car to enjoy a rich audio experience all around.

But that’s not all this powerful premium hatchback does. Now you can say goodbye to the ugly tangle of wires you usually need to keep your phone charged. Instead, the Wireless charger with cooling pad is convenient and well thought through, keeping your devices charged and avoids overheating.

Nikhil tells it like it is when he calls the all-new i20 every owner’s new dream car. This premium hatchback isn’t just another way to transport you across the miles; it’s an extension of your personality and the easiest way to give your lifestyle an incredible upgrade.

This article has been created by studio 18 on behalf of Hyundai.

