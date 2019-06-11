English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
Rashed Belhasa is a 17-year-old YouTube vlogger earned his name by showcasing his lavish lifestyle surrounded by famous celebrities and expensive cars.
Rashed Belhasa (Image Source: Rashed Belhasa/Instagram)
Loading...
The name Rashed Belhasa might ring a bell among most people who frequently surf the tide of YouTube. For the ones who are unaware, allow to tell you that Belhasa is Dubai’s richest kid that made a name on social media by showcasing his rich lifestyle and posting pictures with some of the biggest celebrities around the world.
The video below, as well as the picture, gives is a glimpse of one of his garages that are packed with some of the most expensive vehicles in the world. Things at this garage start with prominent luxury monikers such as Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, Hummer and a load of dune buggies. If that didn’t suffice, the 17-year-old is also known for having some of the most peculiar wraps on his cars. The point in the case, the Louis Vuitton and Supreme Print Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, that was Ferrari’s flagship before the 812 Superfast with a 6.3-litre V12 engine that delivered 730 bhp and a peak torque of 690 Nm.
Other mind-boggling cars that can be seen in the video include a custom-made Mercedes-Benz Limousine that has been parked beside…well, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which we learn is the drop-top variant of the car. And a cherry on top is the gargantuan Hummer H2 too.
The video below, as well as the picture, gives is a glimpse of one of his garages that are packed with some of the most expensive vehicles in the world. Things at this garage start with prominent luxury monikers such as Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, Hummer and a load of dune buggies. If that didn’t suffice, the 17-year-old is also known for having some of the most peculiar wraps on his cars. The point in the case, the Louis Vuitton and Supreme Print Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, that was Ferrari’s flagship before the 812 Superfast with a 6.3-litre V12 engine that delivered 730 bhp and a peak torque of 690 Nm.
Other mind-boggling cars that can be seen in the video include a custom-made Mercedes-Benz Limousine that has been parked beside…well, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which we learn is the drop-top variant of the car. And a cherry on top is the gargantuan Hummer H2 too.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Friday 31 May , 2019 Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
Monday 03 June , 2019 Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Wednesday 15 May , 2019 OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- May Your Next Phase be As Smashing with Hazel, Says Kim Sharma on Yuvraj Singh's Retirement
- Yuvraj Singh Fans Ask BCCI for a Send-off Match as #YuviDeservesProperFarewell Trends on Twitter
- Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Used to 'Kiss' Each Other in Middle of Scene on Game of Thrones Sets
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Five Tips to Improve Your Shooting Skills
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results