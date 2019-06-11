Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video

Rashed Belhasa is a 17-year-old YouTube vlogger earned his name by showcasing his lavish lifestyle surrounded by famous celebrities and expensive cars.

News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
Rashed Belhasa (Image Source: Rashed Belhasa/Instagram)
The name Rashed Belhasa might ring a bell among most people who frequently surf the tide of YouTube. For the ones who are unaware, allow to tell you that Belhasa is Dubai’s richest kid that made a name on social media by showcasing his rich lifestyle and posting pictures with some of the biggest celebrities around the world.

The video below, as well as the picture, gives is a glimpse of one of his garages that are packed with some of the most expensive vehicles in the world. Things at this garage start with prominent luxury monikers such as Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, Hummer and a load of dune buggies. If that didn’t suffice, the 17-year-old is also known for having some of the most peculiar wraps on his cars. The point in the case, the Louis Vuitton and Supreme Print Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, that was Ferrari’s flagship before the 812 Superfast with a 6.3-litre V12 engine that delivered 730 bhp and a peak torque of 690 Nm.

Other mind-boggling cars that can be seen in the video include a custom-made Mercedes-Benz Limousine that has been parked beside…well, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which we learn is the drop-top variant of the car. And a cherry on top is the gargantuan Hummer H2 too.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
