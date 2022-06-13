Here's What the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 Comes With in Thailand

After recently launching the MT-15 Version 2.0 in the Indian market, Yamaha unveiled the updated bike in Thailand. While mechanical specifications remain the same as its Indian counterpart, the Thailand spec of MT-15 2.0 gets some cosmetic updates that include a new colour for the front forks. Instead of golden fork bottles in Version 2.0 in India, Yamaha has used black colour in this model.

Yamaha MT-15 v2.0 derives its power from a 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that's tuned to deliver an output of 18.4 bhp of power and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. The output, however, is lower than the outgoing model. The new bike can clock 0-to 60 in less than 5 seconds and takes up to 8.5 seconds to touch the speed of 80 km/hr.

The Deltabox frame used for the MT-15 v2 is similar to the one used for YZF-RF15. The suspension duties on this Yamaha offer are handled by a pair of USD front forks and linked-type mono-cross absorbers. Yahama MT-15 v2 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and uses single discs on both wheels- 282 mm (front) and 220 mm (rear). The bike comes with single-channel ABS.

The feature list of this Yamaha offering includes a fully digital instrument console that gets the connectivity option of the Y-Connect App. Using the option, riders can alerts about calls, messages, and e-mails. One can also use it for fuel consumption tracker, maintenance recommendations, and last parked location

In India, Yamaha MT-15v2 is priced at Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered in four colour options: Metallics Black, Cyan Storm, Ice Fluo Vermillion, and Racing Blue. The bike competes against the likes of KTM 125 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS160 in the Indian market. Despite stiff competition, Yamaha sold a total of 9,228 units of MT-15 v2 in India, recording a 62.12 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth over the sale of the bike's outgoing version in April last year.

