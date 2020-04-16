Here's What Will Happen to Your Flight Ticket Booked After COVID-19 Lockdown Announcement

Credit Shell, that's the term everyone is hearing from airlines when asking for a refund for their tickets booked for travel after April 15, the initial end date for lockdown. As India extended its lockdown announced by PM Modi to stop the spread of coronavirus, all domestic and international flights albeit special flights are banned from flying till May 3. "All domestic and international scheduled airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of 3rd May 2020," the ministry of civil aviation said in a statement.

Many companies announced to open bookings in a hope that travel ban will be lifted from April 15. Companies like Spicejet offered tickets at discounted rates to travelers.

Now that lockdown is extended, people are looking ways to cancel their flight tickets and get a refund. However, if you have booked tickets to travel after April 15 you may not get a cash refund, but companies are offering rescheduling of tickets without any additional fee instead of full refund in cash.

Here's what companies are offering if you cancel the tickets -

SpiceJet: Spicejet was among the few companies that opened bookings closer to April 15. However, the company now says that customers could use the credit shell balance to book tickets till February 28, 2021. While booking a fresh ticket, passengers can pay the difference using credit shell option.

IndiGo: India's largest airline said that the credit shell balance can be used in the future till one year. The balance will be reflected within 5-7 days in the Credit Shell.

Vistara: Vistara is offering rescheduling option for tickets till December 31, 2020, and customer will have to pay the fare difference, at the time of rescheduling.