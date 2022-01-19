Here's Why Airlines Want Your Phones on ‘Airplane Mode’ Before Take-Off

Every regular flier is surely familiar with the moment when the cabin crew tells them to turn off their phone or put it on Airplane mode during the flight. So, have you ever wondered why you need to put your phone on “Airplane Mode" before flying? In certain countries such as the United States, using Airplane mode is even mandatory, and failure to do so might result in a punishment. Most people believe this is due to the possibility of active cell phones interfering with the aircraft’s navigation systems. But that is not the real reason the phone needs to be on “Airplane Mode."

Tech Insider explained that the Federal Communications Commission is the actual reason airlines in the United States require you to put your phone on “Airplane Mode." Mobile phone usage on flights is prohibited by FCC regulations in order to “guard against radio interference to mobile phone networks on the ground."

At 40,000 feet, active mobile phones would be receiving coverage from many cellular towers on the ground. This might cause overcrowding on the ground networks and impair service. Cell phone receivers are deployed aboard several international carriers’ flights. As a result, passengers on select flights can phone or text while in the air. On many domestic flights, you may also connect to Wi-Fi. As a result, you may browse the internet and exchange texts.

However, most airlines prohibit customers from making phone calls while using in-flight Wi-Fi.

In fact, a pilot added in the Tech Insider video that it has never been demonstrated that a mobile phone signal interferes with the aircraft’s navigation performance. But he reckons that just because it hasn’t occurred before doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Another popular rationale is that it is for your own safety. If something mishap were to happen during the flight, it ensures that you are not distracted by your phone and can make better-informed decisions, especially during takeoff and landing. You are always advised to put away all electronic gadgets so that you may pay full attention to what is going on around you.

