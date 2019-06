Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular

Jun 19, 2019 09:57 AM IST Auto Auto Share

Seen as the make-it or break-it car offering by Jeep, the Compass turned out to be a massive success for the company. But what was different this time around, and what makes it such a success?



Visit http://www.news18.com/auto to read more reviews, features and news which helps you stay up to date about all the latest happenings in the automotive industry.