Here's Your Chance to Win a Jeep SUV of Your Choice - Design the Next Easter Egg for the Brand

For those who are unaware of it, Jeep has been quite popular over the years for making its models a wee bit more interesting than the rest. We have often loved the ‘Easter Eggs’ that came on the brand’s models in the country. Now, on the same note, Jeep is now giving its community to come up with their own ‘Easter egg’ that would hand them a chance to win a future Jeep model.

This competition, sadly, however, is only open to the customers in America. The person with the most interesting idea, as judged by the company’s brand designers and executives will win a brand-new Jeep vehicle of their choice. The competition is currently underway and will conclude on July 1, with the winner being announced on July 31.

The Jeep ‘Easter Eggs’ began with the 2011 Grand Cherokee when the company added small Jeep grilled inside the headlamps and bulb shield. The addition was an added graphic element to an otherwise standard piece. In addition to the same, the company also added a small side profile of a Jeep climbing on the corner of the windshield on the refreshed Wrangler.

Also Watch:

Christian Meunier, Global President of Jeep Brand, FCA said, “The Jeep brand's legacy is a testament to the people who since 1941 have dedicated themselves to building SUVs engineered and designed to be the most capable in the world, and to the people who proudly own, or aspire to own, one of our vehicles,”