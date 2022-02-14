Here's Your Quick Run Down of State-wise Subsidies for Electric Vehicles in India

India’s efforts for the adoption of electric vehicles is more serious than ever. In addition to the FAME II scheme by the central government several states and Union Territories are putting their own schemes and subsidies to encourage it further. Hence, here is a complete rundown of all the vehicle.

What’s the problem, one might ask?

- First, the initial cost of owning an electric vehicle is higher than the conventional automobiles

- Infrastructure is one issue that is further suppressing the sales of EVs in India

- Electric Vehicles are relatively new in terms of technology and any new thing takes time to penetrate in society

While government in India is working aggressively to put out a credible infrastructure for electric vehicles, technology is also fast evolving and the EVs of today are akin an IC-engine vehicle with same creature comfort, same driving dynamics and hat not.

So it all boils down to pricing of a vehicles. You see, no matter what yardstick you take to compare the two machines, EVs are not at all pocket friendly as compared to conventional petrol/ diesel vehicles, at least when it comes to initial cost of ownership. One might argue the overall lifetime cost of EVs is less than a petrol car, for example, but we don’t compare prices when we buy any new thinking what will happen 10 years down the line. Do we?

And so, the onus is both on manufacturers and governments to take this pricing issue seriously for pushing the EV penetration in India. This is where our Federal structure works beautifully. While central government is putting efforts by offering subsidies under FAME II scheme, state governments are further helping buyers by offering additional benefits.

These incentives vary depending on which Indian state you live in and so, we have compiled a list of all the states and their schemes to help you buy an electric vehicle -

FAME II by Central Government

Now before we move to state gave incentives, let’s first decode what is FAME and what benefits you get under the policy. FAME is a policy by the Department of Heavy Industries and is an acronym for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles. Initially, it was FAME and then in 2019, it was updated as FAME-II. These incentives are over and above the state incentives and are applicable throughout India-

- For two-wheelers: Rs 15,000 per kWh of battery capacity (Maximum up to 40 per cent of the vehicle cost)

- For four-wheelers: Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity (Maximum up to Rs 1.5 lakh)

Further, there are schemes by Ministry of Finance to ease burden of owning an EV. These schemes are not under FAME II.

- All EVs are currently subjected to a lower rate of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at 5 per cent

- First-time buyers can take a loan and get tax benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80EEB of the Income Tax Act.

Now let’s discuss the incentives by various state governments over and above benefits from the central government -