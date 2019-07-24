Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hero Cycles to Launch Electric Bicycle 'Lectro' in UK, No Charging Stations Required

Lectro is currently available in India with price starting at Rs 18,999 and going up to Rs 26,999. It is manufactured at the Hero Cycles' Ludhiana facility.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hero Cycles to Launch Electric Bicycle 'Lectro' in UK, No Charging Stations Required
Hero Cycles' Electric Bicycle, the 'Lectro' doesn't require charging stations. (Image: Hero Cycles Ltd.)
Loading...

Hero Cycles said it will launch its electric bicycle brand Lectro in the UK in the coming months. The company will use already existing distribution network through UK-based Avocet Sports, which it acquired in 2015, to make the product available in Britain and the EU, Hero Cycles said in a statement.

"Over 45,000 units of Lectro are likely to be exported over the next few months with the product widely expected to find resonance among the British consumers," it said. As an innovative electric-bicycle, Lectro is expected to strike a chord with a wide variety of consumers in the UK and EU, from office goers to youth to the elderly, Hero Cycles Ltd Chairman Pankaj M Munjal said. "The fact that it requires no charging stations has been a major factor in propelling its popularity since there is no range anxiety associated with it," he added.

The company said Lectro has been designed at its global design centre in Manchester in accordance to European taste and preference. Lectro is currently available in India with price starting at Rs 18,999 and going up to Rs 26,999. It is manufactured at the company's Ludhiana facility. Hero Cycles further said it is also in talks for possible collaboration with a few Japanese manufacturers for partnership in electric drive units to upgrade overall user experience of its customers.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram