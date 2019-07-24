Hero Cycles to Launch Electric Bicycle 'Lectro' in UK, No Charging Stations Required
Lectro is currently available in India with price starting at Rs 18,999 and going up to Rs 26,999. It is manufactured at the Hero Cycles' Ludhiana facility.
Hero Cycles' Electric Bicycle, the 'Lectro' doesn't require charging stations. (Image: Hero Cycles Ltd.)
Hero Cycles said it will launch its electric bicycle brand Lectro in the UK in the coming months. The company will use already existing distribution network through UK-based Avocet Sports, which it acquired in 2015, to make the product available in Britain and the EU, Hero Cycles said in a statement.
"Over 45,000 units of Lectro are likely to be exported over the next few months with the product widely expected to find resonance among the British consumers," it said. As an innovative electric-bicycle, Lectro is expected to strike a chord with a wide variety of consumers in the UK and EU, from office goers to youth to the elderly, Hero Cycles Ltd Chairman Pankaj M Munjal said. "The fact that it requires no charging stations has been a major factor in propelling its popularity since there is no range anxiety associated with it," he added.
The company said Lectro has been designed at its global design centre in Manchester in accordance to European taste and preference. Lectro is currently available in India with price starting at Rs 18,999 and going up to Rs 26,999. It is manufactured at the company's Ludhiana facility. Hero Cycles further said it is also in talks for possible collaboration with a few Japanese manufacturers for partnership in electric drive units to upgrade overall user experience of its customers.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leonardo DiCaprio Wanted Brad Pitt's Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Reveals Quentin Tarantino
- R Madhavan Gets Marriage Proposal From 18-Year-Old, Here's His Response
- Yorkshire Vikings Register Second Highest T20 Total Ever
- Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines
- Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2019: Drunken Driving to Cost Rs 10,000; Driving Without a Licence to Cost Rs 5000