Hero Destini 3D logo on side panel. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)

Hero Destini underseat storage space. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)

India is the biggest two-wheeler market in the world and commuter scooters take a big chunk of the sales. Hero MotoCorp, a prominent player in the Indian automobile industry, more specifically in the two-wheeler market has been offering commuter scooters for some time now and showcased the Destini 125 as Duet 125 at the 2018 Auto Expo. But then, Hero decided to rename it as the Destini 125 and launched it in the domestic market, making it the first Hero 125 scooter in India. Called the family premium scooter, the Destini 125 promises to offer premium design, new-age features and a refined engine and we will be riding the Hero Destini 125 for the next few months to understand how good the scooter is in long term and can it give a tough fight to established giants like Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125?Here’s our hero Destini 125 Long Term Review – First Report.The first thing that you notice about the Hero Destini 125 is that it doesn’t try to look very different, playing safe for their target audience. We are riding the Noble Red Hero Destini and the scooter looks subtle yet appealing. The stand out feature is a ‘chrome chest’ (as Hero calls it) – a large chrome plate in the front connecting the dual headlights. There’s chrome accents on the side panels and honeycomb elements at front, side and rear, adding a bit of sporty character. The all-black seat, black alloys, black visor and an angular tail light also adds to the sportiness. There’s also a large 3D Destini 125 logo on the side. Overall, the Destini looks simple, yet modern.The Hero Destini 125 features many features that are first for the Hero MotoCorp like this is the first scooter to receive Hero's idle start stop system (i3s) technology delivering better fuel economy. Other features include a high-low pass switch for the headlamp, a 19-litre boot that can easily accommodate a full-face helmet, a digital-analog instrument cluster with a side stand down alert and service due reminder.However, the best feature for us is the external fuel filler cap just behind the pillion seat that can be unlocked using the ignition keyhole that adds to the convenience of refueling without getting off the scooter. The underseat storage has a remote key opening, with USB mobile charging point and LED light. Overall, the Destini 125 has some useful features needed for the daily commute.The Hero Destini 125 is powered by a 124.6 cc air-cooled engine derived from the Duet 110 and produces 8.8 PS power and 10.2 Nm torque. The scooter weighs 111.5 kg and has an ARAI-tested 51.5 kmpl mileage. There’s only drum brakes at both rear and front 10-inch tyres with no option for a front disc brake. While we will be riding the scooter for some time now to understand the nuance in performance, our short time with Destini 125 has led to us an opinion that the scooter has a well-balanced built that is more than enough for the daily commutes. It’s neither too peppy, nor lethargic and has a very linear output. The NVH levels are at par with the competition and the engine is refined. Overall, the Destini 125’s engine complements the design well, making it feel like a family scooter more than a youthful offering.While Hero MotoCorp took its time to enter the 125cc market, the Destini 125 does feel a well-balanced and mature machine. There are two trims on offer - the base LX priced at Rs 54,650 and the VX for Rs 57,500 (both ex-showroom, Delhi). We will be riding the scooter for the few months to understand how good it is for daily commute and will bring our mid report followed by the final report. For now, we are both satisfied and happy with the way Destini 125 performs.