Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition Launched at Rs 72,050 in India, Gets New Features and Paint Options

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Destini 125 ‘Platinum’ edition. The Destini 125 Platinum packs a host of new design and theme elements. The scooter now gets new LED guide lamp, premium badging, sheet metal body with the new black & chrome. The Destini 125 Platinum is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at Rs. 72,050 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Malo Le Masson, Head – Strategy & Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Destini 125 is a key player in the 125cc segment and has gained recognition from customers since its launch. With the new Platinum edition, we are adding an elegant option to the Destini portfolio. Based on the overwhelming response to Pleasure+ Platinum edition, we are confident that Destini 125 Platinum edition will also be a success!”

At its heart, the new Destini 125 Platinum comes with a 125cc BS-VI Compliant fuel injection engine delivering a remarkable power output of 9 BHP at 7000 RPM and 10.4 NM of torque at 5500 RPM. The Destini 125 Platinum features Hero’s i3S (Idle-stop-start system) along with a digital-analog speedometer, side stand indicator, and service due reminder assure a hassle-free ride.

The new Destini 125 Platinum features Chrome handlebar ends and new Chrome mirrors along with chrome muffler protector and chrome fender stripe contribute to style and durability. The scooter is available in new Matt Black Color, Brown Inner Panels, and a white Rim Tape.