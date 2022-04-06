Hero Destini 125 XTEC Variant Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 79,990

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Destini 125 ‘XTEC’. The new Destini 125 ‘XTEC’ packs a host of new design and theme elements including new LED headlamps, enhanced retro design and generous use of chrome elements. The new vibrant colour Nexus Blue adds a striking statement to contemporary urban mobility.

The scooter features i3S Technology, (Idle Stop-Start System), a front USB charger, a new digi-analogue speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, side-stand engine cut off and seat backrest provides further increased comfort and enhanced riding experience.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, The XTEC technology package has started to make a name of its self, being the signature for latest technology and segment first feature. We introduced XTEC editions on the Glamour 125, the Pleasure+ 110 with great success and today, on the Destini 125, which will further strengthen its popularity. The Destini XTEC combines a dash of classic elegance through its handle cover signed by a chrome strip, the elegant speedometer artwork, the embossed backrest, together with a load of technology through its new LED headlamp and Bluetooth connectivity. If you are looking for a timeless commuter that is smart, the Destini 125 XTEC edition is for you!”

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Destini 125 scooter enjoys a strong connect with the customers. Riders waiting for a distinctive experience will be drawn to the multi-faceted Hero Destini 125 XTEC. The new Destini 125 XTEC shows our continued technological advancements and follows after our other key scooter portfolio brands including Maestro Edge 125 Connect and Pleasure+ XTEC. Now in the new ‘XTEC avatar’, the Hero Destini 125 has upped the excitement once again in its segment. Designed with a clear focus on comfort and styling, the new Hero Destini 125 XTEC is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio in the country.”

With Destini 125 XTEC, the rider can access vehicle and connectivity functions swiftly and conveniently. The New Digital analog Speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity displays incoming and missed call alerts, new message alerts, timings along with the RTMI and low fuel indicator. It also gets a front USB charging port.

Available in seven colours, the Nexus Blue specially created for the Destini 125 XTEC ensures even further enhanced exclusivity.

The Destini 125 XTEC comes with a 125cc BS-VI compliant engine producing 9 bhp at 7000 RPM and torque on demand of 10.4nm at 5500rpm. Delivering the brand promise of performance and comfort, the new Destini 125 XTEC comes with the i3S patented technology for a better fuel efficiency.

Ensuring utmost safety for both rider and pillion, the scooter has a side-stand visual indication and a ‘Side-stand Engine cut-off’.

