Hero Electric Announces 5-Year Warranty Across its Lithium-Ion Range of Electric Scooters

Hero Electric has announced a 5-year warranty across its lithium-ion range of electric scooters. The comprehensive warranty covers the complete scooter (except the battery and the charger) and comes with no hidden conditions and at no extra cost to the customers. The warranty will be available to all customers buying lithium battery-powered scooters between 1st January to 31st March 2021. The company will also look at making it a regular offering on all its Lithium-Ion battery-powered scooters depending on the consumer feedback during the 3- month period.

Commenting on this special offer, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “The comprehensive warranty is a confidence building measure that will eliminate the uncertainty about the trouble-free usage of Hero bikes as well as improve its resale value. This warranty comes on close heels of introducing a much-improved battery chemistry that ensure long life and great performance of Hero electric bikes even in the 50 degrees temperatures of the Rajasthan summers. At Hero, with our City Speed bikes offer 'great value for money' and we believe that with this latest offering, a prospective customer would be encouraged to buy an electric scooter over a much costlier, fuel guzzling bikes that are also high on running costs and repetitive maintenance.”

One of the oldest Hero Dealer, Mr. Ravi Jidani of Shyam & Company, Delhi, who have been in the Hero Electric family for over 12 years commented on this initiative saying, “We are now seeing an increasing walk-ins to our showroom with the initiatives recently taken by the company like "3 days -no questions asked- return"; launch of a very affordable series of models and now with the 5 years warranty, we are hoping it will only increase. Customers who walk-in to our showroom usually end up buying the Hero E bikes as they are convinced about electric mobility and the brand Hero. The bikes in offering are perfect "value for money" products that are a very viable alternate to the petrol bikes.”