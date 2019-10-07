Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hero Electric Announces Cash Discounts Worth Upto Rs 3,000 on its Models

Customers can walk-in any of the dealerships across the country to purchase a Hero Electric product with the new discounts.

News18.com

October 7, 2019
Hero Electric Announces Cash Discounts Worth Upto Rs 3,000 on its Models
Hero Electric Scooters. Image for representation. (Image source: Hero Electric)

Hero Electric today has announced limited period festive offer across its lithium-ion range of electric scooters except the recently launched Dash. As part of this limited period festive offer, customers can now avail a flat cash discount of Rs 3,000 across all Hero Electric dealerships in India.

Customers can walk-in any of the dealerships across the country to purchase a Hero Electric product. Commenting on the festive offers, Mr. Manu Kumar, Marketing Head of Hero Electric said, “At, Hero Electric, we have always ensured that we offer the best possible electric mobility solutions at the most affordable prices. As we all prepare ourselves for the upcoming festive season, it’s an exciting time for Hero Electric to be a part of our consumers’ lives and celebrations. This festive season, once again we want to add to the joy of our customers by giving them an opportunity to buy their favorite electric scooter from the entire range of Hero Electric vehicles at very attractive prices.”

The company also offers a range of electric low-speed electric vehicles which do not require a driving license or vehicle registration. These models cater to a wider demographic right from teenagers to retired individuals.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
