Hero Electric Flash E-Scooter Receives Massive Rs 7,088 Discount, Now Available at Rs 29,990

India’s biggest electric brand Hero Electric today announced a limited time discount offer of Rs 7,088 on its most affordable electric scooter, Flash. The lead-acid powered version of the Flash now starts at Rs 29,990 (Pan India) and Rs 32,710 (North-East India). The leading EV brand has also announced Paytm benefits of up to Rs 10,500 on its range of lithium-ion powered scooter and Flash lead-acid.

The Flash is aimed at young, first-time, eco-conscious buyers of electric two-wheelers. This low cost, lightweight and stylish e-scooter is the perfect value for money two-wheeler that punches above its weight in terms of features and offers an appealing alternative to ICE scooters. Flash has been made keeping in mind adequate performance, feasibility and comfort.

The product delivers best in class performance with comfortable seats, an attractive design, LED headlights, mobile charging, and regenerative braking. Moreover, with a kerb weight of only 69kg, Flash is easy to manoeuvre and balance in tight spaces. Hero Electric’s Flash is available across the country through its 615 touchpoints. The largest electric two-wheelers manufacturer also offers a wide range of models with spread across a wide price range and features for every type of rider.

