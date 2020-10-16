Hero Electric Launches ‘City Speed’ Range of E-Bikes in India Starting at Rs 57,560

India's Largest Electric two-wheeler company, Hero Electric has announced the launch of an all-new segment called ‘City Speed’ meant for city commuters. City Speed E-Bikes offer higher cruising speed and grade ability for a claimed better ride on the flyovers and slopes.

As part of the ‘City Speed’ portfolio, Hero Electric will introduce three new E-Bikes of its already existing electric scooters - Optima-hx, Nyx-hx, and Photon-hx.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, “The current E-Bike market is polarised with bikes available in low speed, very low price or high speed, very high prices. After years of research, we have developed electrical power trains that have 'best in class' efficiencies, using the least amount of battery power, giving adequate pickup and speeds to go in tandem with the speed of traffic on our city roads. Using these power trains we have now launched a new range of bikes starting at Rs 57,560 that have a comfortable driving range from 70 km to 200 km. These bikes are designed to give enough power and punch and great economy without stressing the batteries, resulting in high range per charge and a very long life of the batteries.”

Also Watch:

The new E-Bikes will be available in over 500 Hero Electric dealerships across 25 states in India. These e-scooters will be priced from Rs 57,560 making them the most affordable electric two-wheelers in the category. In some places like Delhi, there will an additional subsidy to further bring down the prices.