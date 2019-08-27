Hero Electric launches Dash Electric Scooter at Rs 62,000, Showcases the ER Range

Hero Electric has launched its new electric scooter – The Dash, at a starting price of Rs 62,000. The brand also showcased the extended range variants of the Optima and Nyx. The Optima ER and Nyx ER are now available across all Hero Electric dealerships for Rs 68,721 (ex. PAN India) and Rs 69,754 (ex. PAN India) respectively.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, “Hero Electric is determined to deliver the best of electric two-wheeler mobility options to eco-conscious customers who prefer smarter mobility solutions. The all-new Dash is our latest and most lucrative offering that offers style, practicality, performance with a powerful Li-Ion battery that is portable and reliable, and I am certain this will appeal to people of all age groups. As always, we will continue to bring in new and better products and are always listening to customer feedback.”

The Dash is powered by a 48v 28 Ah Li-Ion battery with fast-charging of 4 hours and a range of 60 km per charge. Keeping in mind the Indian driving conditions, the Dash is made for India with a high ground clearance of 145mm to tackle any road conditions. The e-scooter comes with LED DRL’s, LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, USB mobile charging port, tubeless tyres, dual tone body colour and graphics, remote boot opening keeping the practicality quotient high.

Hero Electric also showcased its latest extended range offerings, Optima ER and Nyx ER during the event. Both the Optima ER and Nyx ER come equipped with dual Li-Ion battery with a total range of 110 kms & 100 kms per charge respectively.

Going forward, all high-speed products from Hero Electric will also be eligible for FAME II benefits and coupled with the lowered GST rates on batteries and chargers, products from Hero Electric will only get more attractive and affordable.

Hero Electric plans to take the 615 touchpoints presently to 1000 by end of 2020 and make the brand accessible even in the most interior parts of the country. The company has aggressive investment plans in the next three years to ramp up production capacity of its electric scooters to 5 lakh units annually.

