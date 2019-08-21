Hero Electric Launches Extended Range Variants of Optima and Nyx at Rs 68,721 in India

Hero Electric has officially launched its two new e-scooters; Optima ER and Nyx ER (Extended Range) in India. The Optima ER and Nyx ER are now available across all Hero Electric dealerships at Rs 68,721 (ex-showroom) and Rs 69,754 (ex-showroom) respectively.

Commenting at the occasion Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, “We want to offer the best of Hero Electric products to all our customers. One feedback that we have constantly received was the range anxiety associated with e-scooters, and with the Nyx ER and Optima ER we are addressing that issue and offering a package that is high on performance and usability. I am confident that customers will appreciate these additions alongside the FAME II benefits that have made our range even more affordable.”

In addition to this, the company further announced the inauguration of its new corporate office in Bangalore as part of its expansion plan in southern India. Hero Electric plans to take the 615 touchpoints presently to 1000 by the end of 2020 and make the brand accessible even in the most interior parts of the country. The company has extensive investment plans in the next three years to ramp up production capacity of its electric scooters to 5 lakh units annually.

With the launch of Nyx ER, the company has plans to introduce heavy-duty products catering to requirements of the B2B sector thereby expanding its offerings for the commercial segment. Going forward, all high-speed products from Hero Electric will also be eligible for FAME II benefits and coupled with the lowered GST rates, will make Hero Electric products more attractive and affordable for the customers.

The e-scooters from the company are gender agnostic with designs that can blend into anyone’s lifestyle and offer last-mile connectivity at minimal cost and zero emissions. Hero Electric will continue to innovate in this space and lead the electric mobility in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.