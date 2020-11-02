Hero Electric Offering Benefits of Upto Rs 6,000 on Select Models Till November 14

The biggest electric vehicle two-wheeler company in India, Hero Electric today announced limited period festive offers across its lithium-ion & lead-acid range of electric scooters. As part of this limited period festive offer, customers can now avail a flat cash discount of Rs 3,000 for lead-acid models and Rs 5000 on select models across all Hero Electric dealerships in India. Furthermore, customers who buy under Hero Electric’s ongoing referral scheme avail an additional Rs 1000 worth of benefits bringing the total value to Rs 6000. This offer is not valid on the newly launched Optima HX City Speed and Nyx HX City Speed which have a limited-time launch price of Rs 57,560 and Rs 63,990 respectively.

This limited period festive offer is applicable starting today until 14th November, 2020, and customers can walk-in any of our dealerships across the country to purchase their favorite Hero Electric product. In addition to the flat cash discounts, Hero Electric is also offering options for consumers to choose from additional discounts on exchange of any two wheelers upto INR 5000 or avail attractive finance options at 0% interest at select locations.

Commenting on the festive offers, Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Coming out of the lockdown, India has witnessed the impact of not having polluting vehicles on the road. By making a shift to a cleaner, greener mobility solutions, together we can bring about a change. With a bouquet of festive offers for all our consumers, we are making it easier to own an electric vehicle at the very affordable prices. It is an exciting time for Hero Electric to be a part of our consumers’ lives and celebrations. This festive season, once again we want to add to the joy of our customers by giving them an opportunity to buy their favorite electric scooter from the entire range of Hero Electric vehicles including the 5 new bike variants at very attractive prices.”

To further add to the cheer, the company is also offering a one of its kind 3-day return policy on all its e-bikes along with a cashback of upto Rs 2000 on reference of other consumers. Hero Electric scooters are the perfect match for people who want to switch to clean mobility, with options ranging from lightweight to high-speed performance scooters, so both the first-time buyers and enthusiasts have a variety of scooters to choose from. The e-scooters from the company are gender agnostic with designs that can blend into anyone’s lifestyle and offer last-mile connectivity at minimal cost and zero emissions.