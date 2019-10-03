Hero Electric Partners With CSC e-Governance to Promote e-Mobility in Rural India

Hero Electric has announced its partnership with CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. with an aim to promote electric mobility in rural and relatively under-developed areas of the country. Through this partnership, Hero Electric strives to safeguard the environment by providing eco-friendly solutions to millions of consumers in Rural part of India.

As part of this partnership, Hero Electric will provide its eco-friendly products to the CSC E-Governance to further reach rural areas and promote electric mobility adoption. The CSC e-Governance will provide these electric vehicles, which are more economical and smarter mobility solutions - a viable and savings-oriented alternative to ICE vehicles, to the residents of these areas, under the partnership, through their own CSC channels. Currently, CSCE has 250,000 centres with the Gram Panchayat and 150,000 centres in urban cities, which act as a host of B2C services of the CSC Channels for citizens of the remote areas of the country.

Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric said, “As pioneers in the electric two-wheeler industry in India, this partnership perfectly aligns with our purpose of promoting ‘Green Mobility’ by identifying opportunities for EV transition even at the grassroots level. We will continue to collaborate with institutions through such initiatives, to ensure that the sales of electric vehicles witness healthy growth year-on-year in the country, including the rural areas.”

Dr. Dinesh Tyagi, CEO of CSC e Governance Services India Ltd said, “This partnership is a step towards the future of clean mobility in India, and together with Hero Electric, we will bring a transformation in the electric mobility paradigm. A transition to electric mobility, especially in urban areas, is at the top of the Government of India’s policy agenda and now it’s time to take this wave forward to rural areas as well.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.