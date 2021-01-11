Hero Electric Partners with Earth Ride, to Provide 1000 Units of Nyx-HX E-Scooter

India's Largest Electric two-wheeler company, Hero Electric has announced its partnership with Delhi-based start-up Earth Ride, to provide e-bikes for new business enterprises with the help of Earth Ride’s last-mile deliveries model. This allows the individual to start working immediately as a delivery partner with any of the delivery companies or for their own entrepreneurial enterprise. Earth Ride provides electric two-wheelers to riders on a long-term lease and for the same, they will procure 1,000 customised Nyx-HX and other e-scooters through the next financial year (2021).

Earth Ride has partnered with other small-mid-sized companies, including companies such as Zomato and has provided special lease price for Zomato riders.

If the rider pays all the lease payments as per the established contract, they will be allowed the opportunity to own the vehicle at the end of the said lease period. Earth Ride takes care of insurance and other formalities during the lease period.

Hero Electric will provide service support through its dealer network along with a dedicated relationship manager for maximum uptime. With its recent launch of the Nyx-HX under the “City Speed” variants, Hero electric’s two-wheelers claim low running cost, high load-carrying capability, intercity range and various other customisable features for its clients. The bikes will be serviced end-to-end through Hero Electric with a claimed uptime of at least 90% through the life of the vehicle.

Speaking on the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Earth Ride’s unique lease proposition makes for a win-win solution for us at Hero Electric and the customers. This will work as a catalyst in driving adoption of electric two-wheelers while also transforming the last mile delivery solutions from ICE engines to Electric vehicles. The new Nyx-HX series is flexible, modular and versatile to answer most of the needs of a discerning customer. We will thus be able to offer longer mileage ranging from 82km per charge to an incredible 210kms per charge, smoother rides while delivering powerful, rugged vehicles needed to address the last-mile deliveries. At Hero Electric, we strive to provide complete solutions to a B2B customer ensuring 90% plus uptime, through our 500 plus strong network all across India. The B2B customer is also able to easily comprehend the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of the savings and contributing to a cleaner environment.”

Dhairya Gupta, Founder and CEO, Earth Ride said, “Our current fleet has already accomplished three lakh clean kilometres which have led to a reduction of eight MT of carbon dioxide emissions compared to petrol two-wheelers. Most of these Km has been done in just past four months. This pilot has also shown that riders have managed to increase their net income by 30 per cent as compared to their income had they been using a petrol two-wheeler.”