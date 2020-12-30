Hero Electric Partners with eBikeGO, to Provide 1000 Units of Nyx Electric Scooter

India's Largest Electric two-wheeler company, Hero Electric has announced its partnership with the Amritsar-born and now Mumbai-based Electric mobility start-up eBikeGO for last-mile deliveries, for their expertise in EV technology and IoT-enabled operations. Hero Electric has supplied the first 120 bikes out of 1000 planned for the next financial year. eBikeGO is deploying these bikes for last-mile logistics on a per delivery model and to individual consumers on monthly rental model across its customer base in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Amritsar and Jaipur.

As per a statement released by the company, Hero Electric will deliver a 360-degree mobility solution and provide service support through its dealer network of over 600 outlets along with a dedicated relationship manager and technical team for maximum uptime.

With its recent launch of the Nyx-HX under the “City Speed” variants, Hero Electric’s two-wheelers claim low running cost, high load-carrying capability, intercity range and various other customisable features for its clients. These bikes will be serviced end-to-end through Hero Electric’s service model with at least 90% uptime through the life of the vehicle.

Founded in 2017, eBikeGO offers electric bikes on subscription in five cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Amritsar, and Jaipur. The electric mobility start-up started with 640 users in 2017 and is now providing mobility solutions in 8 cities to more than 18,000 users, has covered over 4 million km, and saved over 1,92,000 kgs of carbon emissions till date – as per the claims of the company.

The IoT-powered electric bikes offer a speed of 55 km/hr and a charge time of two hours.

Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric said,” At Hero Electric, we’ve always believed that to solve last-mile delivery connectivity, the best option is to go electric. In the endeavour to drive the same, we have many partners who help not only businesses but also consumers with an affordable and efficient solution. With this partnership, we look forward to leveraging the reach eBikeGO brings to further transform the space and bring more electric vehicles on road.”

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, "The bike rental space is fast emerging as a viable alternative to bike ownership. We are happy to partner with serious players like eBikeGO to offer a great experience of a smooth and a pleasurable ride to a discerning customer who cares for the environment and wants an easy, effortless and joyful riding experience" Gill further added that with the introduction of bikes like the Nyx, Hero is getting queries from the different segments of B2B customers for deliveries, rentals and bike-sharing.

