Hero Electric Partners with EV Motors India to Launch E-Bikes That Charge in 30 Minutes

EV Motors India (EVM) and Hero Electric have announced a partnership. Under this, EV Motors, an electric vehicle solutions provider will offer battery solutions and charging infrastructure integrated with Hero Electric vehicles. The plan is to run a pilot of around 10,000 E-Bikes in few cities over the next 12 months before launching it nationwide. These solutions are specially designed to meet the requirements and expectations of last-mile delivery operators, including E-Commerce, online food delivery, fleet operators and courier delivery businesses.

As part of the partnership, EVM will be integrating its batteries with Hero’s E-bikes that can be charged in less than 30 minutes using the rapid charging station network “PlugNgo” that is being set up by EV Motors. This quick charge feature is aimed at making daily vehicle operation of 130 km to 140 km a bit less stressful.

Commenting on the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “This unique solution of ‘30 minutes Charging’ coupled with the easier ownership models may be a game-changer for the EV industry as it will solve three important issues namely- range anxiety, battery replacement costs and the high acquisition price. As a market leader, we'll keep offering a variety of EV adoption options to customers be it battery rapid charging or home charging with lightweight portable batteries. Our upgraded bikes are now ready with the hi-tech batteries from EVM to deliver the best value for money to the discerning customer.”

Vinit Bansal, Managing Director, EV Motors India said, “We are excited about our partnership with Hero Electric, as it is another step forward towards our commitment to encourage e-mobility and provide a holistic EV infrastructure. We have witnessed huge demand of electric two-wheelers and related services in last-mile delivery operation, keeping in mind the requisition of long-life batteries that can not only be charged very quickly but also can withstand the rigours of high temperatures and Indian driving conditions. Hence, this strategic partnership will help create the necessary competency and technology for building the future of the mobility market in India.”

Also Watch:

The company claims that this partnership will help in bringing down the maintenance and running costs, thereby impacting business unit economics positively. The rapid charging stations will be installed at strategic locations including the Hero dealerships and will be accessible for public charging.