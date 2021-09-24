India’s largest electric two-wheeler company, Hero Electric announced its partnership with Delhi-based EV charging solutions start-up Massive Mobility. Offering a boost to the existing charging infrastructure in the country, Hero Electric and Massive Mobility have stipulated to set up 10,000 EV charging stations across the country. Furthermore, this network can be availed by all-electric vehicles and will push for more standardisation between manufacturers.

Massive Mobility is a startup working to design a smart connected network of charging solutions catering to 3-wheeler and 2-wheeler EVs. Through its cloud-based solutions, it enables parking and charging point owners to offer charging services to users. It is dedicated to creating a fully integrated charging experience where hardware and software are aligned with OEMs to provide a smooth and resistance-free experience to EV owners. Through this collaboration, Hero Electric looks to ramp up the charging infrastructure across the country to help drive and encourage the adoption of electric mobility.

Recently, the companies also jointly conducted a survey to gauge consumer behaviour utilizing their charging stations. The purpose was to understand whether they use them to completely charge their EVs or to just top up the charge in their EVs. The findings revealed that consumers looked for smart chargers that could be identified through an app over the internet, 16 AMP charging stations and long chords. The Wi-Fi network will help a user set up their profile within the Massive Charging app, make seamless payments utilising the UPI framework and monitor usage.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Recent announcements by the Govt of India over the last few months have helped propel the EV industry onto the next level. We continue to expand our reach, setting up charging points and reskilling mechanics to create an ecosystem. As a pioneer brand in the EV segment, Hero has been investing in plotting low-cost charging stations over the last few years to foster growth of the charging infrastructure. Till date, we have setup close to 1650 charging stations and aim to setup 20K by the end of 2022. This association with Massive Mobility will broaden our efforts to reach our objective. This partnership will not only benefit Hero as a company but the industry as well.”

Adding to this, Shailesh Vickram Singh, Co-Founder said, “We at Massive are truly excited in working with Hero Electric who is the leader in EV sales. We are looking forward to creating a seamless charging experience for Hero customers through our seamless integration of discovery, booking and payment with chargers deployed around customer lifestyle. Now with “Charger on demand” range anxiety will be history and lead to 40% + adoption of EVs in 2w/3w space.”

