Hero Electric Takes EV Top Spot, Becomes Highest-Selling Brand in India

The EV revolution is surging ahead with a full head of steam, and there seem to be no signs of letting up. In fact, Hero Electric, which happens to be India’s largest electric two-wheeler company recently became the best-selling electric vehicle brand in the country. As per the latest JMK research findings, Hero Electric is the most preferred brand in the Indian EV market today. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Hero Electric has launched a new campaign - ‘India’s No.1 EV Company’.

Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, said, “We are delighted and thank everyone for their support in making Hero, India’s no.1 Electric two-wheeler brand. We are glad to be operating in a country where consumers are becoming more aware and make greener choices that motivate us further to drive the mobility shift. There is an increased demand for EVs over the last few years that has helped us to stay India’s largest EV brand. This campaign is to recognize every individual who has supported us in our journey and responsibly chosen to make The Smart Move! With our varied product offerings and support from the Government, we are leading the change to transform the automotive two-wheeler market and stand at the forefront of this dynamic sector.”

Speaking on the campaign, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, it’s the time to thank our customers who reposed trust in our products and the brand Hero in our journey to the top. I believe that No.1 comes with lots of responsibilities of being the role model for conducting our business in a fair and equitable manner that benefits the Customer, the Society and the Environment. As a leader we will continue to strive for the growth of an eco-system that supports easy and faster transition to electric mobility. India in on the cusp of a major revolution in the sustainable and zero carbon transport and we would very much like to be a significant contributor in making our world a better place to live and breathe.

Through this campaign, Hero Electric aims to convey its pioneering efforts in electrifying the two-wheeler space and solidifying its position as a market leader in the segment. ‘India’s No.1 EV’ campaign is focused on the innovation that led to catalyzing the electrification of the two-wheeler space in India. Over the past 14 years, the brand has been able to draw 400,000 plus customers, set up more than 700 dealerships, and currently have six different products in India.

