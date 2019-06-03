English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hero Electric to Open 15 New Dealerships in India
Hero Electric has extended its network with eight new dealerships in Guwahati – Assam, Una – Gujarat, Kaithal & Rohtak - Haryana, Baranagar - Madhya Pradesh, Shirwal - Maharashtra, and Thenkasi - Tamil Nadu.
Hero Electric showroom. (Image: Hero Electric)
Loading...
Hero Electric has announced further expansion of its dealer network in Eastern and Central parts of India. The dealer facilities include advanced services, equipped with a fleet of trained and qualified professionals ensuring the highest levels of after-sales service and solutions to the existing customers.
Hero Electric has extended its network with eight new dealerships in Guwahati – Assam, Una – Gujarat, Kaithal & Rohtak - Haryana, Baranagar - Madhya Pradesh, Shirwal - Maharashtra, and Thenkasi - Tamil Nadu. Hero Electric plans to open fifteen new dealerships across cities like Amta - West Bengal, Timarani - Madhya Pradesh, Hazipur – Bihar, Pratapura – Chhattisgarh amongst others.
The dealerships would offer the E2W sales and service facility along with the entire range of Hero Electric products available in India. In line with the government’s vision and the recent FAME 2 policy, Folks at Hero electric say that they want to create awareness, educate, and ensure availability across India from Srinagar in the North to Kanyakumari in the South, Porbandar in the West to Guwahati in the East, ensuring that maximum number of people are able to try and buy electric 2 wheelers.
"At Hero Electric, we aim to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions to people. We are proud to have the largest dealer network across the country and recently crossed 600 touchpoints. Our eco-friendly products are accessible to many more people across India, enabling every Indian to have a chance to use zero emission, sustainable mobility solutions from Hero Electric. We are planning to open over 1500 touch points in the next 2 years to penetrate the most interior parts of the country.” says Sohinder Gill, CEO Hero Electric India.
Hero Electric has extended its network with eight new dealerships in Guwahati – Assam, Una – Gujarat, Kaithal & Rohtak - Haryana, Baranagar - Madhya Pradesh, Shirwal - Maharashtra, and Thenkasi - Tamil Nadu. Hero Electric plans to open fifteen new dealerships across cities like Amta - West Bengal, Timarani - Madhya Pradesh, Hazipur – Bihar, Pratapura – Chhattisgarh amongst others.
The dealerships would offer the E2W sales and service facility along with the entire range of Hero Electric products available in India. In line with the government’s vision and the recent FAME 2 policy, Folks at Hero electric say that they want to create awareness, educate, and ensure availability across India from Srinagar in the North to Kanyakumari in the South, Porbandar in the West to Guwahati in the East, ensuring that maximum number of people are able to try and buy electric 2 wheelers.
"At Hero Electric, we aim to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions to people. We are proud to have the largest dealer network across the country and recently crossed 600 touchpoints. Our eco-friendly products are accessible to many more people across India, enabling every Indian to have a chance to use zero emission, sustainable mobility solutions from Hero Electric. We are planning to open over 1500 touch points in the next 2 years to penetrate the most interior parts of the country.” says Sohinder Gill, CEO Hero Electric India.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Bigg Boss 13 Feature Vahbiz Dorabjee and Rashmi Desai?
- Hina Khan Has Shared Beautiful Pictures from Her Europe Trip, See Here
- Your Facebook, Twitter And Instagram: What Social Media Screening For US Visa Means
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are On Exotic Vacation with Taimur, See Pics
- Audi Slashes Price of A3 Sedan by Rs 5 Lakh, to Start from Rs 28.9 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results