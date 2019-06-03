Hero Electric to Open 15 New Dealerships in India

Hero Electric has announced further expansion of its dealer network in Eastern and Central parts of India. The dealer facilities include advanced services, equipped with a fleet of trained and qualified professionals ensuring the highest levels of after-sales service and solutions to the existing customers.Hero Electric has extended its network with eight new dealerships in Guwahati – Assam, Una – Gujarat, Kaithal & Rohtak - Haryana, Baranagar - Madhya Pradesh, Shirwal - Maharashtra, and Thenkasi - Tamil Nadu. Hero Electric plans to open fifteen new dealerships across cities like Amta - West Bengal, Timarani - Madhya Pradesh, Hazipur – Bihar, Pratapura – Chhattisgarh amongst others.The dealerships would offer the E2W sales and service facility along with the entire range of Hero Electric products available in India. In line with the government’s vision and the recent FAME 2 policy, Folks at Hero electric say that they want to create awareness, educate, and ensure availability across India from Srinagar in the North to Kanyakumari in the South, Porbandar in the West to Guwahati in the East, ensuring that maximum number of people are able to try and buy electric 2 wheelers."At Hero Electric, we aim to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions to people. We are proud to have the largest dealer network across the country and recently crossed 600 touchpoints. Our eco-friendly products are accessible to many more people across India, enabling every Indian to have a chance to use zero emission, sustainable mobility solutions from Hero Electric. We are planning to open over 1500 touch points in the next 2 years to penetrate the most interior parts of the country.” says Sohinder Gill, CEO Hero Electric India.