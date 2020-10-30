Hero Electric to Provide 1000 Nyx-HX Electric Scooters for Zypp Electric’s Last-Mile Delivery Service

India's Largest Electric two-wheeler company, Hero Electric has announced its partnership with Gurgaon-based Electric mobility start-up Zypp Electric (Formerly Mobycy), for last-mile deliveries from with their expertise in EV technology and tech-enabled operations. Part of a larger association, an initial order of 1000 customised Nyx-HX, Zypp Electric will look at catering to its major business consumer base across major cities in India.

Hero Electric will provide service support through over 500 dealers’ network along with a dedicated relationship manager for maximum uptime. With its recent launch of the Nyx-HX under the “City Speed” variants, Hero electric’s two-wheelers claim low running cost, high load-carrying capability, intercity range and various other customisable features for its clients. The bikes will be serviced end-to-end through Hero Electric’s service model with, claimed, at least 90% uptime through the life of the vehicle.

The Gurgaon-based 3-year-old startup, Zypp Electric, aims to make India carbon-free by transforming the last-mile deliveries from petrol to electric with their expertise in EV technology and tech-enabled operations on the ground. With this partnership, Zypp Electric intends to electrify 100% last-mile delivery by 2025.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “India today stands at the brink of an EV revolution that is seeing more and more businesses opting for cleaner and cost economic solutions to reach their consumers. The new Nyx-HX series is a flexible, modular and versatile workhorse to answer most of the needs of a discerning customer. Available in 3 variants and 4 options of smart connectivity, one can tailor make a Nyx to suit specific business needs. We also have arrangements to offer various options on purchase/leasing, buybacks, extended warranties and bikes with riders. Our objective is to offer a holistic solution to our B2B partners that improve operational efficiency as well as significantly reduce the logistics cost.”

Akash Gupta Co-founder & CEO, Zypp Electric said, “We at Zypp Electric are constantly looking for innovations and reliability in our last-mile delivery services. Over the last 2yrs of operations, we have mastered last-mile delivery service for our customers in e-commerce, e-grocery, food and hyperlocal delivery segments. Hero Electric came forward with a great proposition and customizations that we were looking in e-scooters to serve our partners in a much better way with speed, suspension, batteries and warranties which are key to our business. The new Nyx is a great product for commercial purposes and we intend to deploy an initial fleet of 1000 E Scooters in next 5 months. Equipped with their trained and highly penetrated service network, it will help us expand at a much faster rate. This helps our business with better utilization and more run time which is a key focus at Zypp. We look forward to building this partnership bigger together and make all deliveries go Electric.”