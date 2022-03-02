Hero Eddy Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 72,000 in India; Gets Reverse Mode, E-Lock and More

Hero Electric has introduced an all-new electric two-wheeler in India called the Hero Eddy. The Eddy boasts features like Find My Bike, e-lock, large boot space, follow me headlamps, and reverse mode for a smoother, cleaner, and greener ride. The electric scooter will come in two colours – Yellow and Light Blue. Hero Electric say that it would not require any license or registration. The Hero Eddy will be priced at Rs 72,000, according to Hero Electric.

Commenting on the upcoming product, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said, “We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind individual’s conscious efforts to contribute towards carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience. We are confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity.”

The homegrown company officials say that they will continue to strengthen the entire ecosystem and focus on leveraging opportunities to propel EV adoption to meet varied rider demand with an aggressively stylish Hero Eddy. Hero Electric is one of the oldest and India’s largest electric two-wheeler companies and has been at the forefront of the electric 2-wheeler industry.

The company’s manufacturing unit is in Ludhiana, and it sells a wide range of electric scooters catering to a wide spectrum of customers. Hero Electric currently has over 750 (and rapidly expanding) sales and service outlets spread across the country along with a widespread charging network and trained roadside mechanics on EVs.

