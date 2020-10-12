Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched at Rs 72,000 in India, Gets New Paint Scheme, USB Phone Charger

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new special edition of the popular Glamour motorcycle – the Glamour Blaze. The new motorcycle comes in a new Matt Vernier Grey Color along with the addition of a USB charger to the handlebar.

Glamour Blaze will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at an attractive price of Rs 72,200 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the new motorcycle, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Glamour is a highly popular brand across the country and represents style and performance. The response to the new Glamour that was launched recently has been positive and now in its Blaze edition, the brand continues to resonate with the youth of the country.”

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We have a strong line-up of new products ahead of the upcoming festive season. The new Glamour Blaze is a high-on-energy edition that will increase its appeal for the young riders.”

The new Glamour Blaze is powered by 125cc BS-VI engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection. The engine produces 10.7 bhp at 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm at 6000 RPM. Featuring Hero’s revolutionary i3S (idle start-stop system) along with Auto Sail Technology.

Adding to the functionality and riding comfort, it offers a USB charger on the handle and comes with the side-stand indicator. The front 240mm disk brakes and ground clearance of 180mm provide confident reliability and all-day riding comfort with real road presence.