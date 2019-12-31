Hero HF Deluxe BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 55,925

Hero MotoCorp has launched its first BS-VI motorcycle in the entry segment – the HF Deluxe BS-VI at Rs 55,925 (ex-showroom) in India. The commencement of despatches for the HF Deluxe BS-VI comes close on the heels of the Company’s first-ever BS-VI product launch – the Splendor iSmart, thereby reaffirming the leadership role played by Hero MotoCorp in migrating to the new emission regime.

The HF Deluxe BS-VI will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms in the country at attractive prices of Rs. 55,925/- for Self-Start Alloy-wheel variant and Rs. 57,250/- for Self-Start Alloy-wheel i3S variant (both prices ex-showroom Delhi) from the beginning of January 2020.

The new HF Deluxe BS-VI is now powered by Programmed Fuel-Injection with ‘XSens Technology’ (10 sensors) providing even higher fuel-efficiency (9% higher), effortless acceleration, smoother ride and easy starting anytime & anywhere (ease of cold starting).

The new HF Deluxe BS-VI comes with a 100cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ (10 Sensors) - delivering an output of 7.94 BHP at 8000 RPM and torque-on-demand of 8.05 NM at 6000 RPM. The new HF Deluxe BS-VI offers ab acclaimed 9 percent higher fuel efficiency, with better performance (+6% faster acceleration), consistent start-ability (even in cold conditions) and longer engine life. The new motorcycle also features Hero’s i3S (idle start-stop system).

Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director – Operations (Plants) and Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “At Hero MotoCorp, we have been working towards ensuring a smooth transition to the BS-VI norms, not just for us but also for all our stakeholders, the industry and most importantly the customers. We are into the final leg of this transition phase and key products in our portfolio like the HF Deluxe are being transitioned now to ensure smooth ramp-up. Our BS-IV inventories are low and will not be replenished going forward. We will be introducing a slew of BS-VI products in the coming weeks.”

Commenting on the occasion, Malo Le Masson, Head - Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “HF Deluxe is the most popular entry segment motorcycle in India. The bike has already entered the 2-Million sales club and commands well over 2/3rd market share in the category. With the new HF Deluxe BS-VI, powered by Programmed FI technology, we have further enhanced the performance and efficiency of the motorcycle. We have now launched two new BS-VI motorcycles in quick succession and are committed to a rapid transition of our entire portfolio to the new norms."

