Hero HF100 Launched in India at Rs 49,400, One of the Most Affordable Motorcycles in India

The country's leading motorbike manufacturer Hero Motorcorp has launched its newest bike, HF 100 at an affordable price tag of Rs 49,400. The company is renowned for catering to a wide range of customers with a host of bike offerings ranging from entry-level 100 cc bikes to powerful 200 CC performance-oriented models.

The HF100 comes as one of the most affordable bikes in the Indian market and is expected to create a stir in the segment. Recently, the bike manufacturer surged the prices of its models owing to the high costs of raw materials. The HF100, however, is expected to reinfuse confidence among the company's budget segment customers who also account for the majority of its sales.

The motorbike is powered by a single-cylinder, 97cc air-cooled engine that churns out a power of 7.9bhp at 8000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The engine is paired up with a four-speed gearbox. Other salient features of the bike include 18-inch wheels, 130mm drum brakes, dual shock absorbers and telescopic forks in the front. The engine specifications along with other pivotal features remain the same on the bike as in the HF Deluxe Model of Hero Motocorp, as mentioned by motoroids.

The HF100 bike though resembles the HF Deluxe but is more affordable than the latter, as Hero Motocorp has restored some cost-cutting measures in the model. The model doesn't feature any chrome embellished trims or body parts and has an all-black appearance to keep the costs down. In the rear, the bike features a conventional metal tube as the grab rail in place of a wider handle sported by the HF Deluxe.

The motorcycle will also feature Hero's proprietary i3S stop-start feature to enhance the fuel efficiency of the bike while the fuel-injected engine will ensure a seamless power delivery and enhanced throttle response.

