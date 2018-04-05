English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hero Karizma Modified into Suzuki Hayabusa Looks Just Like the Original Superbike [Video]
While we will not advise anyone to go for a modification job like this, from purely the ‘Art’ point of view, we have to say that it’s a job well done!
Modified Hero Karizma. (Image: Gm Custom)
Time and again we have seen some brilliant mod-jobs coming out of the God’s Own Country – Kerala. People there love to fiddle around with their vehicles, be it two-wheelers or be it four-wheelers. However, in a unique example, a Kerala based owner of the Hero Karizma motorcycle approached a Delhi based modifier to get his Karizma converted into a Suzuki Hayabusa.
Howsoever aspirational it may sound, but Karol Bagh, Delhi based Gm Custom did a brilliant job in modifying the aforementioned Hero Karizma (whose details are scarce) into a replica of Suzuki Hayabusa superbike. The motorcycle has now been shipped to the original owner in Kerala.
Gm Custom has also posted a video revealing the exhaust note of the modified Karizma that looks like a real deal to the untrained eye. As told to us by the owner of Custom shop himself – it takes 2.5 months to build a motorcycle like this, and the base bike is provided by the owner itself.
The complete fabrication work is done with fibre sheet inhouse, while the tyres, alloys, headlight, exhausts, tail light and instrument cluster are sourced from domestic and international markets. As for the mod-job itself, apart from the body kit, the bike also features a custom swingarm to mount the monoshock.
While the instrument cluster reads a top speed of 280 kmph as the original motorcycle, the engine remains the same 223cc OHC engine with oil cooler and fuel injection with an output of 20 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 19.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm.
The handlebar clamps feature Hayabusa logo for a realistic feel. The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the first superbikes to shatter all the speed records and can be often seen in popular culture.
Also, modifications like these could attract legal trouble for the owner without proper paperwork, which, according to the customizer ‘is informed to the owners before taking up the project’.
We will not advise anyone to go for a modification job like this, given the legal and safety issues. However, from the ‘Art’ point of view, we have to say that it’s a job well done!
