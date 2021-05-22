Hero Karizma R Digitally Imagined as a Touring Motorcycle Will Make You Want it to be Real

Since its launch in 2014, Hero Karizma R considered a complete package in the 200-300cc segment of bikes. Karizma R is known for its design, performance and comfortability along with its styling sporting, both front and rear LED lamps. The bike got updates from time to time and now, a digital artist has rendered a proper touring-oriented version of the Karizma R. nowadays, motorcycle touring has become a trend and the rendered design, if it came in an actual form, could have been the perfect comeback for the brand. However, the chances of this happening are slim. An Instagram user who goes by the name Abin Designshas digitally imagined the Hero Karizma R as a touring motorcycle. The automotive artist has given few tweaks to the motorcycle that make it look like it’s ready to hit the road.

The semi-fairing of the original bike has been redesigned in order to synchronize it with the sports tourer character. For providing the necessary wind protection to the rider, a reasonably-sized windscreen has been added. In the rendered image, the lighting of Hero Karizma R bike has been changed. The headlight of the imagined bike can be seen accommodating LED DRLs.

Hero Karizma R Touring Concept also sports a raised handlebar with mounted knuckle guards. Continuing to provide comfort to the rider, the fuel tank shape has been modified and the seat height has been reduced to provide a comfortable riding position, IndianAutosBlog reported.

At the front of the motorcycle, there are USD forks. A monoshock can be seen handling the suspension duties at the back of the digitally imagined version of Hero Karizma R. There is a disc brake present on both ends, aided by ABS in the bike and has been imagined in two colour options — red/black and blue/black.

During its launch, the Karizma R was priced competitively at Rs 85,559 (ex-showroom Mumbai).

