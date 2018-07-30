English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hero Karizma ZMR Re-Launched at Rs 1.08 Lakh in India, Gets BS-IV Compliant Engine
The Hero Karizma ZMR has come back on sale after a hiatus of about a year and a half, and now gets a BS-IV compliant engine.
Hero Karizma ZMR. (Photo: Hero MotoCorp)
The Hero Karizma ZMR has been re-introduced in Hero MotoCorp’s lineup as the product has been listed once again on their website. The price of the re-launched Hero Karizma ZMr is Rs 1.08 lakh for the single colour scheme variant and Rs 1.10 lakh for the dual-tone colour scheme variant (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle was taken off the sale following the implementation of BS-IV compliant emission norms. While almost all other scooters and motorcycles by Hero MotoCorp were given the updated engine in due time, the Hero Karizma ZMR was not. That’s not it, the recent launch of the Hero Xtreme 200R as the most performance-oriented product to date hinted that perhaps Hero Karizma ZMR may not ever come back. But now, it has.
In terms of changes, the only change that the motorcycle gets is a BS-IV compliant engine. Mechanically and aesthetically, the Karizma ZMR remains identical to what it was one and a half year ago when the sales stopped.
The Hero Karizma ZMR is powered by a 223cc air-cooled single-cylinder that comes with fuel injection and makes 20 bhp and 19.7 nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed transmission and, as per the company, the Karizma ZMR has a claimed top speed of 129 km/h. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes both front (276mm) and back (240mm), and the motorcycle gives ABS a miss.
