Hero Launches The New Maestro Edge 125 And Pleasure+ 110

Hero MotoCorp, on Monday, launched two new scooters in the form of the new Maestro Edge 125 and Pleasure+ 110 – for customers in India and across its global markets.The Maestro Edge 125 is the first scooter in India to benefit from a fuel-injection system. The FI variant of the scooter is priced at Rs 62,700 (ex-showroom) while the i3S (Carb) variants are priced at Rs. 58,500(ex-showroom) (Drum) and Rs. 60,000 (Disc). The Pleasure+ 110 has been priced at Rs. 47,300 (ex-showroom).The Company will commence the retail sales of the scooters over the next few weeks.Commenting on the launch, Dr. Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., said, “With the introduction of three strong products – Maestro Edge 125, Destini 125 and Pleasure+ 110 – within just a few months, we have laid out a strong roadmap to accelerate our growth in the scooter segment. The introduction of India’s first scooter with the FI technology – the Maestro Edge 125 – demonstrates the capabilities of our R&D ecosystem.”Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., said, “Our Scooter strategy is unfolding now with new models that have an edge over the competition, be it in technology or style. The Pleasure brand created the women-dedicated segment long back and the new Pleasure+ 110 broadens its audience to all young customers aspiring for a stylish ride. The Maestro Edge 125 is bringing FI technology to the scooter category in India and sets a new benchmark in the segment. Along with the Destini 125, Hero MotoCorp now has a robust portfolio targeting customers of both 125cc and 110cc scooters and is geared up to enhance its presence in the segment.”Sanjay Bhan, Head of Sales, Aftersales, and Parts, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We have already made a strong and successful foray in the 125cc scooter segment with the launch of Destini 125 recently. Together with Maestro Edge 125 and Pleasure 110, we are confident that our portfolio will appeal to a varied customer set and subsequently, contribute towards growing our presence in the scooter segment.”At its launch, the Maestro Edge was introduced in two variants - the FI variant and an i3S (Carb) variant.The FI variant brings several firsts, not only to the 125cc scooter segment but also to the entire scooter segment. It is the first and only scooter in the country to have Fuel Injection technology. Its engine produces a power output of 9.1 bhp @7000 rpm and maximum torque of 10.2Nm @5000 rpm delivering the best-in-class Power to Weight ratio.The i3S (Carb) variant that comes with a 125cc Energy Boost Engine, produces a power output of 8.7 bhp at 6750 rpm and maximum torque of 10.2 Nm at 5000 rpm - while featuring Hero’s intuitive i3S (Idle-stop-start system) for higher efficiency.The models come packed with a host of design elements including the stand out LED Signature, diamond-cut Cast Wheels, textured Seats, sharp Front Cover & Apron, sleek Rear Cowl, signature LED tail-lamp and frost Winkers while being also loaded with the best features pack in the segment.Creature comfort additions to the scooter come in the form of external fuel filling, mobile charging port, boot lamp, remote key opening, side-stand indicator, service due reminder and digital-analogue meter.The Maestro Edge 125 FI comes in two color combinations -- Pearl White with Brown inner panel & Astro Gold front forks and Panther Black with a sporty Red inner panel.Maestro Edge 125 i3S (Carb) variant is available in an all Matt colour palette – Matt Blue, Matt Red, Matt Brown and Matt Vernier Grey.The new Pleasure+ 110 packs ships with a retro design and potent performance. It is powered by a new 110cc engine that produces a power output of 8 bhp at 7500 rpm, and a torque of 8.7 Nm at 5500 rpm.The Pleasure+ 110 carries the right balance of modern and vintage appeal with design elements like a new retro front, sleek rear tail lamp and a dual texture seatKeeping the convenience and safety aspects in focus, the scooter offers features like a USB charger located accessibly close to the front pocket, LED boot lamp, Integrated Braking System and a new backlit Speedometer with Fuel and Side Stand Indicator.The Pleasure+ 110 is available in two variants – Sheet Metal Wheel (colour options - Glossy Black, Glossy Blue, Glossy White and Glossy Red) and Cast Wheel (colour options - Matt Red, Matt Green and Matt Vernier Grey).