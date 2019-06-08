Hero Maestro Edge 125 First Ride Review: Comfortable & Classy

Hero MotoCorp had launched the XPulse 200, 200T & Xtreme 200S in India last month. It's easy to see that the homegrown brand has gone on the offensive when it comes to products in the country. Hero further added the Maestro Edge 125 and Pleasure Plus 110 to the mix recently. We recently got a chance to ride both scooters in Delhi and here's what we think about Hero's newest additions to the scooter market in India.

The Maestro moniker already exists in the brand’s portfolio but Hero decided to add the 124.6cc engine, also seen on the Hero Destini 125, to the Maestro Edge 125. The Maestro Edge 125 is Hero MotorCorp’s most expensive scooter in the Indian market and the home-grown brand has equipped with an impressive array of features.

But before we get to the features, let’s first talk about that 125cc engine. The biggest highlight comes with the FI badge. Yes, the Maestro Edge 125 is the only scooter in India to get fuel injection. The engine on the Maestro Edge 125 produces 9.1 bhp @ 7000 rpm and has a peak torque of 10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm.

On the go, thanks to the fuel injection unit, the Maestro Edge 125 has a linear and smooth power delivery right up to 60 - 70 km/hr. There’s also a feeling of power on tap, but not the kind that will give you instant power but instead a sophisticated reserve of power. That being said, after 70 km/hr, the Maestro Edge 125 does start to get a little uncomfortable, as far as performance is concerned.

Handling is predictable but given that the Maestro Edge 125 is engineered more towards a sedate and calmer style of riding, it’s not really an ultra-agile machine. This also due to the fact that the kerb weight is 110 kilograms, which is a little on the heavier side. In the braking department, the Maestro Edge 125 is impressive thanks to 190 mm disc brake at the front.

However, we did feel that they could do with a little more bite. The ride comfort is excellent and is one area where the Maestro does have an Edge (yes, I did it). The ride comfort is also due to the fact that the Maestro Edge 125 gets a telescopic front suspension.

When it comes to looks, the Maestro Edge 125 does have quite a few design elements which look unique and tasteful. For starters, the Maestro gets two funky colour options – Panther Black, which comes with red seats and black body paint while the Pearl Fadeless White, which is the one we rode, comes with brown tan seats and white body paint. What’s interesting is the fact that the seat colour is carried over to the floor and the inside front panel of the scooter.

Overall, the Maestro Edge 125 is bound to grab some attention on the roads. However, there was a slight panel gap right about the instrument cluster, which does look a little untidy, especially because one’s gaze would catch it more often than not.

Other creature comforts include on the Maestro Edge 125 include external fuel filling, mobile charging port, boot lamp, remote key opening, side-stand indicator, service due reminder and digital-analogue meter. It also gets a very futuristic looking ‘Lightening Insignia’, which fits in really well.

The Maestro Edge also comes with The i3S (Carb) variant that comes with a 125cc Energy Boost Engine, produces a power output of 8.7 bhp at 6750 rpm and maximum torque of 10.2 Nm at 5000 rpm - while featuring Hero’s intuitive i3S (Idle-stop-start system) for higher efficiency.

To sum up, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 does a lot of things really well. Its got good ride quality, smooth power delivery and to top it all off, it also looks quite classy. As mentioned before, the Maestro Edge 125 is the first scooter in India to benefit from a fuel-injection system. The FI variant of the scooter is priced at Rs 62,700 (ex-showroom) while the i3S (Carb) variants are priced at Rs 58,500(ex-showroom) (Drum) and Rs 60,000 (Disc).