Hero Maestro Edge 125 Scooter Now Supports Hero Connect App Connectivity Features

Hero Maestro 125, the popular scooter by the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp, will now be available on the HeroConnect platform. The platform was launched by HeroMotoCorp last year and connected lakhs of its customers across the country. A connected platform is essentially a technology based on Artificial Intelligence. Other than providing security and safety to the rider, it is aimed at enriching the overall driving experience. Connected platforms were first rolled out by car manufacturers and subsequently made their entry in the two-wheeler segment.

Maestro Edge, the 125 cc scooter, was spotted at an event organised by a dealership along with other popular models like Pleasure Plus Xtec, Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition, Xpulse 200 4V. These models are already integrated with the Hero Connect platform. The scooter was also seen in a TV commercial featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor. The ad clearly says that the Hero Maestro 125 will now be available with the HeroConnect platform. The move will enable the two-wheeler company to cement its position against other bikes such as the Yamaha Fascino, Suzuki Access, Honda Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125.

Hero Connect platform is a cutting-edge feature that leverages advanced telematics hardware and an integrated e-SIM. The technology integrates the hardware with a mobile application utilizing cellular networks for real-time data inputs. The platform features are primarily segregated into three segments driving report, rider safety and vehicle safety of which vehicle safety has the highest number of useful features.

The company initially made Hero Connect available only at select dealerships in a few cities. It comes at a price tag of Rs 4,999 and is currently available as an option with Destini 125, Xpulse 200, Xtreme 160 R, Pleasure + and Pleasure + Platinum. Maestro.

The Maestro 125 is the newest addition to the group.

