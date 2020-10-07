Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Variant Launched at Rs 72,950, Gets Dark Design Theme

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the new variant of the Maestro Edge 125 scooter, called as the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth. This new variant has been priced at Rs 72,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The scooter is BS-VI emission norm compliant and is powered by 125cc engine that comes with fuel injection and makes 9 bhp of power and 10.4 Nm of torque.

As the name of the scooter suggests, Hero MotoCorp has given the scooter a dark theme. For this, the Maestro 125 has been given a Matte Grey theme which is complemented by black, grey and white graphics. The name ‘Maestro’ on the side panel is a 3D badge. The front mudguard and the wind deflector have been finished in gloss black and there are white pinstripes done on the alloy wheels which gives the scooter a sporty look.

Apart from this, the scooter remains identical to the already existing Maestro Edge 125.

Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, also hinted at more such unveils happening in the coming weeks as the brand gets ready to attract customers during the upcoming festive season.