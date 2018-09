Hero MotoCorp Announces Price Hike Due to Rising Costs

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective October 3, 2018. The revision has been necessitated by the increasing commodity costs and currency depreciation.The price hike will translate to an increase of up to Rs 900, although the exact quantum of the increase will vary, basis the model and the specific market. Recently, Japanese automaker Toyota and German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz are considering price hike in India in the wake of the weakening rupee.Earlier Honda Cars India had also announced that they may have to go for yet another price increase if the rupee continues to be weak against the dollar.